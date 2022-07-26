Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

NYSE:BLX opened at $13.62 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.