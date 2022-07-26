Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Further Reading
