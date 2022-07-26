Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

