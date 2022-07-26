Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 419,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,692,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

