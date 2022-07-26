Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
