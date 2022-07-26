Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.