Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 158,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

CI opened at $272.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

