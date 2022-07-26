Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.34% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,008.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 225,452 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

