Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $10.25 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 340.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,530 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of Robinhood Markets worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,240,792 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

