Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $10.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,028 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 149,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EWL opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

