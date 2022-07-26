Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after buying an additional 1,448,921 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after buying an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HDB opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.