Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,011 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

