Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,213 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

