Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

