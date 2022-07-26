Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,789 shares of company stock worth $4,327,805. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

