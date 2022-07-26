Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 314 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $15,726,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,144.87 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,079.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,024.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.