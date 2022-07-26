Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.61.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Stock Performance

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM stock opened at $491.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.15. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.