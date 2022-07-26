Barclays Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $205.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.10.
F5 Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.