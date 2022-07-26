Barclays Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $205.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.10.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.