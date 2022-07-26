BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Price Target Lowered to €80.00 at UBS Group

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 5.0 %
BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.23.
BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.25%.
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
