Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

