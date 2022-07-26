Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Read More
