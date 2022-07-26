Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday.

BC8 stock traded up €1.92 ($1.96) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €42.00 ($42.86). The stock had a trading volume of 387,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

