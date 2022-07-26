Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. 28,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.12. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.