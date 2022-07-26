Bell Rock Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $186.80. 808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.05. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

