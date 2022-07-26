Bell Rock Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

