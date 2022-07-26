Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.33. 108,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,516,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.68. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

