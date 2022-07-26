Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. 3,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,641. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.