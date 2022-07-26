Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,531,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.30. 267,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.84.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

