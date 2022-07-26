Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612.71 ($43.53).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.63) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.07) to GBX 3,230 ($38.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.22) to GBX 3,289 ($39.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Bellway Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,398 ($28.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 730.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,553 ($42.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,249.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,547.08.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

