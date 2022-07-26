Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Position Increased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics comprises approximately 2.2% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 684,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,052. The company has a market cap of $828.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

