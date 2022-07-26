Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 770 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FMC by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC Stock Performance

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

