Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

