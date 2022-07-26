Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.50.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

