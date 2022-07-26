Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $966,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

