Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

