Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

