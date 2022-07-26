Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,296,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 233,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

