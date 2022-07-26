Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 312,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

