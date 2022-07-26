Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 36,007 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,007 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

