Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $3,736,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.10. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

