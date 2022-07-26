Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,299 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Tower by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

