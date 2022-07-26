Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 40,763 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

BAC opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

