Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 6,818 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

