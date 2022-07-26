Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 330.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. William Allan LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 93,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

