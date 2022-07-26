Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $246.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

