Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

