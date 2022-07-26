Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

