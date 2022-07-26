Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,082,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,082,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,936. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

