Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

