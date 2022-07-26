Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $697.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

