Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,294 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Performance

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.