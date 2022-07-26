Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,751,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Boeing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.